Le Anne Elizabeth Hartmann, 70, of Gillette lost her two-year battle with metastatic breast cancer on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the Close To Home Hospice Hospitality House in Gillette.
She was born July 15, 1949, to Wilma and Joseph Forgue Jr. in Seattle, Washington.
She married the love of her life, Chuck Hartmann, on July 13, 1972. She was a stay-at-home mother and homemaker for many years before rejoining the workforce in 1987.
Her biggest passion in life was her family and making sure everyone around her was taken care of. She was a selfless person and always put everyone and everything before herself.
In her spare time she enjoyed scrapbooking, sewing, taking road trips and spending time and playing with her grandchildren.
She was a strong, wise and very loving woman. She loved her family more than anything in the world.
She fought her battle hard until the end with her head held high and still trying to take care of and make sure her family had everything they needed or wanted.
Le Anne is survived by her husband of 47 years, Chuck Hartmann; son and daughter-in-law, David and Erin Hartmann; daughter, Chaussee Hartmann; three granddaughters, Makailah Hartmann, Ashley McFarlin and Rachel Mitchell; one great-granddaughter, Charli Elizabeth Leigh Mercer; sister, Karen Boney of Marysville, Washington; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by both her maternal and paternal grandparents; parents; two nephews; and her beloved dog, Aspen.
Le Anne will be missed more than words could ever begin to say, but she would tell us all not to dwell on the situation, smile and live a life worth living.
A celebration of life will be in the spring in Washington state.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
