Former Gillette resident, Geraldine A. Nelsen, 89, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Buffalo Hospital, in Buffalo, Minnesota.
Gerry was born in the farming community of Fremont, Nebraska, in 1933, where she met and married Dale Nelsen in 1950. After farming in both Nebraska and Minnesota, they moved to Gillette in 1984 to be closer to family and to start a ranch south of town.
Mrs. Nelsen was active in her faith throughout her life, and was a longtime Sunday school teacher at Roadway Alliance church in Gillette. Living in Gillette allowed her to enjoy boating and camping in the mountains with her husband and family. She also worked in local Christian bookstores and at Walgreens, and cared for both her son and husband after they suffered life-changing accidents. She later returned to Minnesota to again be near family.
Gerry is survived by two daughters, Sheryl Poppenhagen of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Angela Kauffman of Montrose, Minnesota; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren, all of whom she was very proud.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son; and a daughter.
Burial will take place at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette with her husband and son.
The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo, Minnesota is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
