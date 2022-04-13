Clint Ashton Olesen, 48, of Gillette died Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center after a three-year battle with cancer, surrounded by friends and loved ones.
There will be an informal memorial from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Walker Funeral Home for his friends and family.
Mr. Olesen lived an extraordinarily vibrant life of adventure, fun and love. Born May 21, 1974, in Billings, Montana, to Carol Ann Tymchuck (Haberkorn) and John Christian Olesen, he was the youngest of three sons, with a knack for mischief and a love for play.
Moving many times, they landed in beloved homes in Red Lodge and Bozeman, Montana, and Silver City, Nevada, where he met Brandi Bolla, the mother of his two devoted daughters, Mariah and Leah Olesen. After the birth of Mariah, they moved to Wyoming, where he would spend the rest of his life.
He loved the beautiful landscapes and wildlife and spent much of his time getting his hands dirty, whether it be on a rig, a farm or in the backyard making a bonfire with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his oldest brother, Christopher Andrew Olesen.
He is survived by one uncle; stepfather, Kevin Tymchuck; brother, Chad Olesen; the mother of his children, Brandi Olesen (Bolla); daughters, Mariah Faith Bolla-Olesen and Leah Ashley Olesen, and many loving friends who became family.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.