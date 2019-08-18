Richard A. “Stoney” Stone, 70, of Rozet passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
Graveside services begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Rozet Cemetery.
He was born March 11, 1949 in Malone, New York, to Bernard and Dorothy Stone.
He graduated from school at Salmon River Central High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1967-69.
After his enlistment, he moved to Wyoming, where he started a long career in the oil and gas industry. He worked for several oil companies throughout Wyoming, but his heart was with True Oil Co.-Belle Fourche Pipeline where he was employed for more than 20 years before retiring in 2008.
He was a member of the VFW post in Moorcroft.
In January 1988, he married “his bride” Linda Smith in Rozet. Together, they had sons Tony Stone, Robert Burke, Tim Burke, Richard Stone and Christopher Stone and a daughter, Courtney Stone.
Dick’s passions were hunting, fishing, woodworking and spending time with his many friends and family. Many social events were held in his garage where friends and family gathered for any occasion.
His hunting trips and camps for deer and elk were legendary. Local friends and hunters from many states often left with memories of a lifetime.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; children Tony (Kim) Stone, Robert (Shanille) Burke, Tim (April) Burke, Richard (Eva) Stone and Christopher Stone; and 12 grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Courtney Stone.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heptner Cancer Center in Gillette.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
