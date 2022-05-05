Duane Steen

Duane Thomas Steen, 69, of Gillette died Friday, April 29, 2022, at Campbell County Health.
Duane was born and raised in Hermosa, South Dakota. After school, he joined the U.S. Navy and served from 1971-1974.
He married Barbara Zedicher in 1972. The couple moved to Rapid City, South Dakota, in 1975 and then to Gillette in 1983 for work opportunities. He truly loved living in Wyoming because of the friends the couple made that became family and he believed Wyoming was God’s country.
Mr. Steen is survived by his wife, Barbara; sisters, Bonnie, Terri, and Jane; brothers, Martin, Harold, and Russel; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by brother, Randy Curry; mother, Juanita; and father, Martin.
No service will take place per Duane’s request.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St. Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
