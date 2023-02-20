Richard "Rick" James Thomas, 62, of Gillette, passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.
A memorial service begins at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at Journey Church.
Rick was born to Dwayne and Ruth Blasius Thomas on May 18, 1960, in Mitchell, South Dakota. In 1965, his family relocated to Gillette.
He went to Campbell County High School, and then worked as an electrician until retiring in 2018. He worked hard his whole life and was proud of the work he did.
He loved to have fun and was a carefree type of guy. He could often be found enjoying sunny days on his Harley in the Black Hills, listening to his favorite 80s music LOUDLY.
Rick was fun-loving, loyal and hardworking. He put his family above all else and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone around him.
He was an excellent father to his only son, RJ. Some of his favorite time spent was with his family, especially his granddaughters. He was a light to his family, and he will be sorely missed.
Rick is survived by his son, RJ (Alex) Thomas; mother, Ruth Thomas; siblings, Doug (Jami) Thomas; Janet Thomas, Lori (Scot) Lewis, and Scott (Christina) Thomas.
Rick was preceded in death by his father, Dwayne Thomas.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
