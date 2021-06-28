Annie Lorene Stricker, 88, of Gillette died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Primrose Retirement Community.
Memorial services begin at 10 a.m. Monday, July 5 at First Assembly of God Church, 601 Cary Ave.
She was born Sept. 21, 1932, to Lewis Onis Lisenby and Addielene Glover in Americus, Georgia, the second of three children. In her early teens, she moved with her mother, sister Edna and stepfather, Floyd Carl Baughn, to Kaycee, where she graduated from high school.
Upon graduation, she met Richard "Dick" Lee Coggeshall, and they were married March 29, 1952. They had three children — Debra Lynn, Bruce Allen and Brian James and later divorced in 1972.
Mrs. Stricker was a dedicated mother who would do anything for her children and raised them to be independent, responsible, productive adults. The hole left by her absence is impossible to fill.
On Aug. 12, 1985, she married George Albert Stricker. Besides being an excellent mother, she also had varied and successful working positions throughout her life.
As a young mother, she was a lifeguard for the community pool in Midwest and worked several years as a secretary for Standolin Oil in both Midwest and Casper. Her other positions included secretary for a law firm in Buffalo, secretary for the Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C., ward clerk for the Veterans Hospital in Sheridan and secretary for a private developer in Gillette.
Her most successful and rewarding job was as a legal secretary for the Campbell County District Attorney’s Office. She retired from there in 2009 after 22 years of service.
Mrs. Stricker was an outgoing person who made friends wherever she was. She was always willing to help others that she felt were in need. She was an avid Rockies and Broncos fan. Her interests, besides her children, included cooking, sewing, bowling, bridge, gambling, softball, golf, traveling and spending time with friends, family and her beloved dog.
Of all the places she lived and worked, she loved Gillette and the people.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather; brother, Louis Lisenby; sister, Edna Elsom; first husband, Richard Coggeshall; husband, George Stricker; and stepson, Barry Stricker.
Mrs. Stricker is survived by daughters, Janet Britt and Debra Sedgely; sons, Bruce and Brian Coggeshall; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the First Assembly of God Church, the Shriners Hospitals for Children or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.