Gavin Randal Shubert was welcomed into this world in Gillette, Wyoming, on June 23, 2007, by his parents, Alexander and Tiffany Shubert, and his two big brothers, Seth and Keegan.
Gavin was a young man who was loved by everyone who encountered his infectious personality. He lived his life with determination and passion constantly.
In Gavin's hometown, Gillette, he had very many enjoyments. Gavin's intelligence came when he played chess. Gavin's earnest personality was embraced when working outside on projects with his father.
He constantly became excited when he watched John Wayne movies with his "Grandpa Randy," and adored being outside playing with his two older brothers. Most importantly, his tenderness and caring personality came when he cuddled his mother while she sang "You Are My Sunshine" and when he watched Mickey Mouse as a young child.
At age 8 in 2015, Gavin and his family were welcomed into Midland, Texas.
His pride and courageousness transferred into his academics and sports. He loved playing sports such as baseball, football, trackand basketball. Gavin was a constant competitor and loyal teammate during his time, representing the number 85 with the Midland Vipers, Northern Little League, the Pack and the Midland Colts, along with his time playing football as a Colt, and Patriot at Great House Elementary, an Eagle at Abell Junior High School, and beginning to as a Rebel.
Gavin leaves behind a family that has been devoted to the Midland Community for many years. The family has always been the first to offer support and resources when others were in need. Alex and Tiffany have devoted their lives together as parents in helping to raise young men that are lights in the middle of a darkened world.
Gavin's legacy will certainly be carried on through his brothers, his parents and his countless family and friends. His smile and laugh could make your day instantly better, no matter what you were going through. Gavin's fierce and unwavering commitment to his family and friends left you never doubting the love he carried in his heart for others. Gavin enjoyed life and living life with those he was closest with.
Gavin is survived by his parents, Alexander and Tiffany Shubert; brothers, Keegan Johner-Shubert (Madison Piercy) and Seth Shubert; grandparents, Larry and Marsha Lee, Rose Mary and Kenneth Shubert, and Diane and Randal Carlson; and great-grandparents, Karlyn Holbeck, Eileen Carlson, Larry and Janice Lee, and Sue and William Engle.
He was preceded in death by great-grandparents Ernie Holbeck, Thomas and Johnnie Williams, Tom Carlson, Roland and Doris Naibauer, and Cecil and Virginia Shubert.
The family will receive guests from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 30 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.
A celebration of life begins at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at Stonegate Fellowship, with burial following at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at npwelch.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.