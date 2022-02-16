Dr. Timothy Dean Bohlender, 69, of Gillette died Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at his home.
A celebration of life is from 1-7 p.m. Thursday at Cam-plex Energy Hall.
He was born Dec. 1, 1952, to Abe and Mildred (Coffman) Bohlender in Brighton, Colorado, the youngest of four children and grew up in Brighton, where he graduated from Brighton High School.
Following graduation, he worked as a warehouseman and draftsman. He and first wife Cindy Oliphant welcomed a daughter shortly after graduating from high school.
He was always up for an adventure, especially if it involved fire. Favorite pastimes included camping, fishing, playing basketball and setting off fireworks.
He attended night school at Metropolitan State College in Denver while working full time. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology (minor in math) in 1976. He worked in the psych ward at Colorado General for two years and in 1978, he was accepted into the University of Colorado School of Medicine.
In 1983, the couple welcomed a second daughter. He graduated with honors in 1984 and completed his three-year residency at St. Joseph Hospital. Following his board certification in family medicine, he opened a private practice, Cherry Creek Family Medicine in Denver, Colorado.
During this time of his life, he was an avid cyclist, hiker and runner. He competed in hundreds of races, including the famous Triple Bypass. He enjoyed training on mountain roads and logged thousands of happy miles, even when bees got caught in his leg hair and stung him. That’s when he learned to shave his legs.
He closed the practice in 1992 and moved to Granby, Colorado, where he worked as an emergency and family-practice clinician at Timberline Family Medicine. He thrived in the community and enjoyed practicing rural medicine. When the clinic closed, he started working at Granby Medical Center, where he was a well-respected and much-loved emergency and family-practice doctor. Eventually, he was appointed medical director.
During this time the family, as a whole, took up riding horses and working with animals in 4-H. He enjoyed team penning and competed all across the country in that sport. He dearly loved his champion cutting horse named Ghost. He faced some difficult times during 1999 and 2000 when he experienced a severe horse accident followed a few months later by the loss of his beloved brother and friend, Jerry.
Later in 2000, while participating in team penning, a sport he loved, he met Shirra. His world, changed for the better, was now renewed, neither could ignore the deep love and connection they made. On June 8, 2002, he married Shirra Jenkins at King Mountain Ranch in Granby, Colorado. Together, they spent the next five years riding horses, team penning and enjoying the mountains of Colorado.
The couple welcomed a son, who he took great joy in sharing his love of horses and all animals. They enjoyed fishing, building massive bonfires, and building RC cars.
When Granby Medical Center closed in 2012, the family moved to Gillette, where he worked at the Campbell County Memorial Hospital Walk-In Clinic. It was difficult at first for this Colorado native to see himself anywhere else, but in a very short time he began to say, “Wyoming is what Colorado used to be” and could never see himself anywhere else.
After several years, he was appointed co-medical director and was eventually appointed the medical director, where he was instrumental in the design and relocation of the clinic as the community knows it today. He was so happy in his new practice and loved the patients he could serve in the community. He felt at home in Gillette and thoroughly enjoyed practicing small-town medicine, being amongst like-minded people, and building his Gentleman's Ranch west of town.
His reputation as The Cowboy Doctor, phrases such as, "ride for the brand,” and his signature mustache will forever be imprinted in our hearts. He will be missed by so many — his family, his hospital family, the 4-H families, the youth hockey families, and the community at large. He was known for his quirky humor, fatherly advice, staying calm in an emergency, and being a dedicated worker.
Dr. Bohlender is survived by his wife Shirra; son, Luke; daughters, Erin Hart and Lindsey Bohlender, both of Denver, Colorado; one granddaughter; and brothers, Dr. Robert Bohlender of North Platte, Nebraska, and Rick Bohlender of Fort Collins, Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Dr. Jerry Bohlender.
In lieu of flowers, an education fund has been established for Luke at First National Bank of Gillette. You may send donations to First National Bank of Gillette, in care of Luke Bohlender.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
