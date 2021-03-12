Gaylynn Silveria, 59, of Gillette died Sunday, March 7, 2021, in her Freedom Hills home of an undetermined cause.
She was born Dec. 1, 1961, to Dianna and Ronald Atwood in Salt Lake City, Utah.
She attended Emery High School in Castle Dale, Utah, and went to college to pursue her passions of cosmetology and nursing.
She married Stanley Silveria on Nov. 29, 2005, in Idaho City, Idaho. The couple traveled from state to state enjoying life.
She enjoyed riding motorcycles, tole painting, woodwork, crafts of any kind and volunteering to help people in need. She loved her Yorkie pets.
Mrs. Silveria is survived by her husband, Stanley; sisters, Ronda, Valerie and Lori; brothers, Derrick and Sheridan; daughters, Kristyn, Jennifer and Kimberly; and four grandchildren.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
