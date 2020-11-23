Carol Ann Blevins, 73, of Gillette passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
She was a loving mom, nana, sister, aunt and friend to all.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Nov. 30 at Church at the Barn with Pastor Elgin Faber officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 29 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Carol was born March 27, 1947, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to Herman and Rachel (Mehling) Hartung. Carol grew up in Torrington with her parents and four siblings.
Carol attended school in Torrington and graduated from Torrington High School in 1966. After graduation, Carol went right to work.
In February 1972, Carol welcomed her first daughter, Lori.
Carol met Reno Blevins in 1972 and they were married in June 1973. Carol and Reno welcomed another daughter in May 1974.
Carol and Reno moved to Wheatland in 1974. Carol and Reno later divorced.
Carol began working for Platte County Memorial Hospital in 1979. She spent 38 years there. She was very dedicated to her job and took great pride in her work.
Carol was very active in her community and served on many hospital committees. She also was very active with the Red Hat Society.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Rachel Hartung; as well as a nephew, Kevin Nab.
Carol is survived by her daughters, Michelle (Dustin) Beck and Lori (fiancé, Heath Seely) Caldwell; as well as her extended family, Rikki (Cody) Thies.
She absolutely loved her grandchildren, Casey Beck, Shaya Beck, Chandra Blevins, Mckennzie Caldwell, Brittany Caldwell, Averi Thies and Asher Thies; and her great-grandchildren, Delyah and Justin.
She also is survived by her siblings, Larry (Karen) Hartung, David (Tina) Hartung, Darlene (Garth) Burris and Loretta Nab; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials and condolences may be sent to the family in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY, 82716.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
