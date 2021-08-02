Vernon L. Clyde, 68, of Osage died Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 3 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Celebration of life begins at noon Friday, Aug. 6 at Kitty Mote Complex in Osage.
He was born April 15, 1953, in Sundance, the sixth child of Orren and Mary Rankin Clyde McCollom.
He lived most of his life in Osage. Even when he had to be elsewhere, he always called Osage home. He attended grammar school in Osage and graduated from Upton High School in 1972. He truly was a lifelong Wyomingite.
He married Marilyn Roby Tupa and got two stepchildren, Carolee and Dee Tupa, from which he gained five grandchildren. The couple later divorced, but he forever kept the children and grandchildren from their union in his life and heart.
He leaves behind his soul mate and best friend, Dorothy Thomson. This union gave him two more stepchildren, Dawn Tiegs and Brad Thomson Jr.; and four step-grandchildren to pester, teach and cherish.
Mr. Clyde was an avid outdoorsman who was hunting and fishing at every opportunity, and he was forever a collector of Indian artifacts. To say he loved animals doesn’t adequately describe this cowboy's feelings for all his critters — horses, cows, goats, chickens, ducks, geese, dogs and probably even the old barn cats.
He was an amazing horseman. Some may even say he was the greatest horse whisperer in the territory. He also was always interested in history and loved to read and garden.
It is true he had a lifelong horse addiction, for which the cure, as everyone knows, is a couple more horses. The only rehab available to date is another horse sale. He thought every horse could be redeemed, which resulted in innumerable misadventures and impromptu rodeos, for which he never blamed the horses. He once said to an enraged brother-in-law, “If you wanted to just be bored, you should’ve stayed home.”
He was a kindred spirit who had never met a stranger. He collected people the way he collected animals. This quirk served him well during his stint as a deputy sheriff for Weston County.
He would strike up conversation with every soul he encountered, often inviting them over for a meal with he and Dorothy. He was a jokester who never discriminated. He teased and picked on everybody equally.
Later in life he suffered from Type 2 diabetes.
He retired from Arch Coal Mining Co.
Vernon is survived by Dorothy; brothers, Russell and Jim; sisters, Barb and Vicki; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ginger, Nancy and Susan; brothers, Tuffy and Wayne; three nephews; and one niece.
Donations made in lieu of flowers will go toward Mr. Clyde’s final expenses.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Meridian Mortuary, 111 S. Railroad Ave., Newcastle, WY 82701.
Condolences also may be expressed at meridianmortuary.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
