Steven Loyal Hague, 31, passed from this life on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
A celebration of life begins at 11 a.m. Thursday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
His light will live on in his family, parents, Steven and Becky (Duncan); sister, Brandi; grandma, Irene Cass; and his aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Steven was born April 8, 1988, in Gillette. He graduated from Campbell County High School in 2007.
He loved to be around all kinds of people. His favorite activities were working on vehicles and motorcycles with his dad and best friend, Pat Mahoney, supervising them and telling them how to do the work.
His family hopes all who met him will remember his smiles that brightened the day.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Steven’s name in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
