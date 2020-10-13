William "Bill" Likewise, 76, of Gillette died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Casper of natural causes with his children at his side.
Memorial services for Mr. Likewise begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Living Rock Church with Pastor Mark Stevens officiating. Inurnment will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
He was born Feb. 2, 1944, to Henry (Hank) and Violet (Olsen) Likewise.
Born and raised in Gillette, he spent his working years after his honorable discharge from the U.S. Army as an auto body repairman for Stockmen’s Motor Co., Hillcrest Auto Body and Sunshine Custom Paint and Auto.
Mr. Likewise and his family started in karate as an activity they could enjoy together, and he eventually earned black belts in two styles.
He loved the mountains and took the family up in the Big Horns every summer to go camping, ride dirt bikes, target shoot and gather firewood.
He was an exceptional craftsman, often creating the tools he needed to perform specific tasks. He used his woodworking, metal crafting and welding skills to make useful and decorative items for friends and family.
He had a love for classic cars and restored a 1968 Ford Galaxy and a 1973 Datsun 240z. He also enjoyed riding his various Harley-Davidson motorcycles (including a 1972 Electra Glide that he custom painted) and took many long-distance trips over the years.
Mr. Likewise would often tell stories of his time in the Army and some of the outrageous things he'd done, including driving a push-button transmission Chrysler (that was stuck in reverse) backward across El Paso, Texas, back to the base after a night out with friends.
A natural tease, he always brought a smile to those around him. Even after he retired, he still enjoyed going back in to work to "shoot the bull" with his coworkers.
In his spare time, he enjoyed working word scramble puzzles, Sudoku puzzles, reading, watching movies and visiting with friends.
Mr. Likewise is survived by his son, Brian Likewise of Gillette; daughter Billie Harvey of Hudson, Wisconsin; brothers, Bob Likewise of Nampa, Idaho, and Larry Likewise of Gillette; four grandchildren and two great-grandsons.
Memorials and condolence may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
