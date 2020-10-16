John E. “Jack” Gazzolo, of Gillette died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Wyoming Medical Center due to respiratory complications from COVID-19.
He was born March 26, 1937, at St. Ann’s Cradle Home in St. Louis, Missouri, and was adopted by Louis F. and Gladys I. Gazzolo.
He received schooling in St. Louis county schools and graduated from high school before enlisting in the Air Force in 1954.
Mr. Gazzolo served with the 92nd A&E Maintenance Squadron during the Korean War.
He married Ann (Tommie) Adams in 1656. They had three children and later divorced.
He married Carolee Chaney in 1970, and to that union a daughter was born. Carolee died in 1988.
The family moved to Wyoming in 1978, where he worked for various contractors until 1980. At that time, he began working for the Campbell County School District as superintendent of buildings and grounds until he retired in 1996.
He married Betty Jean Cox in 1989. They traveled extensively in their retirement and enjoyed wintering in Yuma, Arizona.
He served as past president of the AM Lions Club, past chairman of the Gillette Board of Examiners and most recently served on the Senior Board and also was a member of the High Plains Community Church.
Jack is survived by his wife, Betty Jean; daughters, Janice Hughes and Lisa Geer; stepsons, Dick Cox and Jerry Cox; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his children, Bill and Terri; and one grandson.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family requests that memorials be made in Mr. Gazzolo’s name to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.