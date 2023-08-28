Maribel Lopez, 61, of Gillette, died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Westview Health, of pneumonia, surrounded by her loved ones.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor David Jahn officiating. Burial to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Maribel was born in Chihuahua, Mexico to Teodoro and Teresa Jaramillo. She was raised and educated in Chihuahua.
After completion of her schooling, she married Alejandro Lopez in 1979. In 1980, they moved to Wyoming. The couple made their home in Gillette together raising their children here.
Mrs. Lopez's primary focus was her family. She was the most amazing mother, dedicating most of her life working inside the home, caring for her children as they were growing up and making sure everyone was loved and tended to. This love has spilled over to her grandchildren whom she delighted in.
Mrs. Lopez enjoyed cooking meals and baking for her family, taking walks and music. She sang beautifully and cherished times when she would sing in church with her siblings. She was an active member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
She will be remembered most for her faith, kindness, compassion and her joyful smile.
Maribel is survived by her husband of 44 years, Alejandro; children: Gene Lopez, William Lopez, Rosie Acuna, Teresa, Liz Reeves and Eunice Jahn; 10 grandchildren; siblings, Chito Jaramillo, Lety Hernandez, Ida Jaramillo, Teodoro Jaramillo and Azeneth Heredia; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers Ernesto and Paco.
Memorials in Maribel's name can be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.