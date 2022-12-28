Judy Tognoni, 82, of Gillette, passed away peacefully and went to heaven, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Judy was born Feb. 1, 1940, to Bud and Beatrice Brown and was raised in DeSmet, South Dakota, until she graduated in 1958, and then attended Saint Joseph School of Nursing in Mitchell, graduating in 1960 as an LPN. Her career as a nurse spanned 43 years, much of it at Campbell County Hospital and Pioneer Manor.
In 1960, Judy married Bruce Tognoni and they raised three children, Tammy, Chris, and Meribeth. She was a very devoted mom, also helping to raise her grandsons.
Our mom said her favorite hobbie was shopping at Walmart and she was darn good at it!
She was preceded in death by her parents; and late husband, Bruce.
Judy is survived by her sister, Susan Thompson (Bob); niece, Robyn; nephew, Geoffrey; children, Tammy Martens, Chris (Simone) Tognoni, and Meribeth Tognoni; grandchildren, Justin, Jeremy, Trevor, Mariah and Xander; and great-grandchildren, Laynie, Brayden, Dante and Lana.
Grandma will be forever missed and loved by all of us.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
