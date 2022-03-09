Karen Barse, 61, of Gillette died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital from complications of COVID-19.
Karen Michelle Barse was brought into this world with a flourish on July 24, 1960, in Roberts County, South Dakota, to Carlton and Molly Barse, it was recognized immediately that she was something special. She was a happy baby that grew to a cheerful, sometimes mischievous child, surrounded by her seven admiring siblings.
She was an adventuring spirit that led to more than a couple of search expeditions ending with her, of course, meeting new friends. “Boozy” had a magnetism that drew people in which was good since she was ready with a hug within seconds of meeting you. She enjoyed being around people and was always ready to laugh with you.
She played on a basketball team, was a darn good bowler and even competed in the Special Olympics. A card shark, Connect 4 expert and a snack connoisseur ensured that she was the best choice for a sleepover. As an avid wrestling fan, she was a pro at putting the “smackdown” to anyone who fancied himself a worthy opponent. She might have been the only person who looked forward to weekends being over. After all, that meant Monday WWE Raw would be on TV.
She loved music and enjoyed singing along with her girls, Crystal Gayle, Tanya Tucker, Loretta Lynn and many others. She also was an enthusiastic dancer, ever ready to show off her signature moves. Her taste in music, TV, and movies had a common theme: strong ladies, “Xena”, “Cagney & Lacey” and “Wonder Woman” were personal friends of hers and she was there with them to do her part for women’s empowerment!
She was our sister, our cousin, and our auntie but more than anything she was our buddy and a most loyal friend that was always on your side. Of all the things she loved, puppies and babies were amongst her favorites. When a new baby was put in her eager arms, her smile filled the entire room. She beamed with immediate love and pride for each and every one of the numerous that have been born into this immense family.
As we each got older, she stayed the same sweet age, always there to entertain the next generation growing up. Growing up around her, her family learned patience and acceptance that extended to other parts of our lives. “Shelly” had a knack for dates. She knew nearly everyone’s birthday and how they were related to one another. A thoughtful gift-giver who loved to party, her rendition of “Happy Birthday” was the icing on the cake — which she was also a big fan of. She was a gracious gift receiver. Never has there been someone more fun to buy for and she appreciated everything that was given to her, except tools.
She was generous with her prayers. When she would say “I pray for you” it meant more because there was never a doubt in her mind that her prayers were heard. And of course, they were because gifts like her are the closest we will get to God here on earth. She was a special blessing, a rare angel sent from above to be a soft spot in a harsh world.
With her extra chromosome came extra humanity, unwavering faith, unending wonder and unconditional love. She was a humble presence in our lives to teach us grace and gratitude and to remind us to take joy in simple things and love one another. She was a warrior who beat the odds time and again, baffling medical staff for years.
She returned to the loving arms of grandma, grandpa and her good friend Jesus. Though these days will seem dimmer without her, the precious light that she carried will shine in our hearts forever.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlton Barse Sr. and Molly Barse; and brother, Jimmy Stanton.
She is survived by her siblings, Carlton Barse Jr. of Waubay, South Dakota, Carole Peterson, whom she lived with and cared for her for the past several years, Sherry Conklin of Watertown, South Dakota, Darrell Barse of Spearfish, South Dakota, Robert Barse of Sisseton, South Dakota, and Carmen Barse of Santa Maria, California; and numerous nieces and nephews (nephtudes).
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.