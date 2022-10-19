Former Gillette resident Linda Herr, 75, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Life Care Center in Casper, under hospice care, with Norma and Priscilla at her side.
There will be a celebration of life later in Arizona.
Linda was born in Parkston, South Dakota, to Reno and Luella (Pietz) Herr July 26, 1947. She joined older sister Norma (Leroy) Bertsch.
Ms. Herr attended Northern State College in Aberdeen, South Dakota, pursuing a degree in teaching. She taught one year in Mobridge, South Dakota, and then in Gillette from 1970-2002.
She enjoyed reading, peyote beading, traveling and trips to casinos. Upon retiring, she and Priscilla had an RV and traveled to Arizona during the winter. Eventually, they settled in Casa Grande, Arizona, in the winter months.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her sister, Norma and special friend and companion, Priscilla Hegedus.
