Florine Lydia Loebs Moser, 81, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at home in Apache Junction, Arizona.
She was born June 11, 1938, on a farm in McPherson County, South Dakota, to Alvin and Hulda Loebs.
She met and married Floyd Moser in Eureka, South Dakota, and they celebrated 66 years of marriage.
During their first 27 years of marriage, they lived throughout South Dakota, North Dakota and Wyoming while Floyd worked road construction.
In 1980, their moving days ended when they settled in Gillette. She worked for Wyoming National Bank and Buttrey Food and Drug as a bookkeeper.
She retired in 1994, and the couple split their time between Arizona and South Dakota.
She was a gifted artist and taught art lessons in Arizona during her retirement. Her family and friends will remember her through the beautiful chalk, pencil and oil paintings she created for loved ones.
She also loved fishing, dancing, music and playing cards.
Florine is survived by her husband, Floyd; sister, Linda Haupt; daughters, Debbie (Steve) Riis and Stephanie (Wayne) Austad; granddaughters, Valerie (Travis) Hurm and Sydney Austad; grandsons, Eric (Amber) Grenz and Travis Austad; and five beautiful great-grandchildren, Braik, Charlie and Deni Hurm and Ian and Anna Grenz.
She was preceded in death by three of her four sisters; and her daughter, Theresa Grenz.
Services will be held at a future date in Arizona.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
