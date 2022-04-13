On Monday, April 11, 2022, John Michael Rothleutner passed away at Campbell County Health surrounded by a multitude of, noisy, prayerful, loving family members.
Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11 a.m. Monday, April 18 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Father Cliff Jacobson officiating; interment to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 at Gillette Memorial Chapel immediately followed by the rosary.
John and his twin sister Joanne were born Oct. 29, 1939, to Frank and Clara Rothleutner in Douglas, Wyoming. He was raised on the family ranch in Converse County along with his 12 siblings — six brothers and six sisters.
He is survived by his beloved wife Evelyn; four children: daughter, Debbie, son, Mike, and daughters, Wendy and Jennifer; 18 grandkids; and 21 great-grandkids; siblings, Joanne, Hattie, Theresa, Fred and Barbara; and many nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Clara; siblings, Leo, Frank, Robert, William, David, Mary, and Carolyn; and his infant great-grandson, Marcus.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettmemorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
