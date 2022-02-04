Lynn Adell Miles, 74, of Gillette, died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at her home following a year-long battle with cancer.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at Cam-plex Energy Hall with a luncheon to follow. Burial will follow at a later date at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota.
Lynn Adell Brost was born July 1, 1947, in Alliance, Nebraska, to Adolph and Clare (Sisley) Brost. She was the youngest of seven children with four brothers and two sisters.
She spent her childhood in Alliance before her family moved to Murdo, South Dakota, in 1952. She attended school in Murdo, graduating from Jones County High School in 1965. After graduation she attended cosmetology school in Rapid City, graduating in 1966. She started her career in Pierre, South Dakota, before moving back to the Black Hills, landing in Belle Fourche.
There she met her future husband, John Miles, and they were married June 12, 1971. Soon after, they moved to Gillette, and have been in the area ever since.
The couple spent their life on various ranches, mainly northeast of Gillette, where John worked. She worked as a cosmetologist at various shops in Gillette over the years, with the latest being Boardwalk Hair. She had a loyal following of clients and always looked forward to their visits. After 55 consecutive years of a career she stated, “There’s not a day I wake up and hate to go to work.” She continued working until her health forced her to retire in late 2020. Lynn and John celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2021.
Mrs. Miles' biggest joy in life was people. She enjoyed attending her kids' and grandkids' activities as well as getting together to visit with her friends around the area. She looked forward to birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, and reunions in South Dakota and Nebraska where she could visit with her large extended family and lifelong friends.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Gillette and Moorcroft and really enjoyed the rural worship gatherings they used to have in the Weston area.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dolph Brost and Dallas Brost.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, John; daughters, Bobbi Geis of Gillette and Jeridee Cathey of Hammond, Montana; six grandchildren; sisters, Faye Bartlett and Ellen Nix; brothers, David Brost and Robert "Bob" Brost; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial donations in Lynn’s name may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Moorcroft or the Heptner Cancer Center of Gillette.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
