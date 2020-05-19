Memorial services for Richard “Dick” Thompson will be at 10 a.m. June 13, 2020, at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Butte, Montana.
Richard Thompson was born May 1, 1933, in Butte, Montana, and died Thursday morning, May 7, 2020, at 87 years old in Gillette.
He was born to Thomas and Gladys Thompson and was the fourth child of six.
He began working at the age of 14 at the Butte Motor Co. and went on to work as a diesel mechanic for 50 years for the Anaconda Co. of Butte and Arch Coal, Black Thunder mine of Gillette.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved to spend his time on the Big Hole River camping with his family. He was especially fond of furry four-legged friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Millicent Thompson, and four of his siblings.
Mr. Thompson is survived by one sister, Rose Sorensen of Modesto, California; his three children, Thomas “Tommy” (Janet) Thompson of Gillette, Ron (Bonnie) Thompson of Choteau, Montana, and Lillian (Gerald) Sullivan of Gillette. Other surviving relatives include eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren of Gillette, Choteau and Washburn, North Dakota.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
