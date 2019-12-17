Douglas Dale Adams, 72, of Moorcroft passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Close to Home Hospice in Gillette.
“Today as I think about the end of my journey being in the not too distant future, I feel no need for a funeral service with all its obligations. I do not want any funeral or any viewing of any kind. Everyone that cares knows what I look like. Just remember our time together, the love, laughter and sharing. If you feel you must do something in my memory, show someone, preferably a child, some extra kindness.”
Doug is survived by his wife, Lyla Mae (Olson) Adams of Moorcroft; son, Douglas Ray Adams; daughter, Jody Lyn Adams; two granddaughters, Nadia Rae Adams and Breezielyn Mae Adams, all of Gillette; two brothers, Larry (Linda) Adams and Danny (Cheri) Adams, both of Pierre, South Dakota; sister-in-law, Nola Maxon of Chamberlain, South Dakota; and many nephews and nieces.
Memorials and condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 545, Moorcroft, WY 82721.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
