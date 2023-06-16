Thomas William Hanson, 86, of Gillette, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully of natural causes at home on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Monday, June 19 at First United Methodist Church.
Tom was born Jan. 6, 1937, in Berkley, California, to Fred and Mildred Hanson.
On March 18, 1956, he married Carol Elaine Koop in Upton, Wyoming. To this union five children were born, David Hanson, Michael (Darcy) Hanson, Jane (Byron) Nelson, Janice (Michael) Curry, and Timothy (Maurica) Hanson.
He was a self-driven, hard-working individual which he applied to every aspect of his life; including his career in the oilfield. Once while working he saved a mother dog from harm; the rancher gave him his beloved dog, Patches.
His passions were hunting and fishing with his children and grandchildren. During retirement he loved playing cards daily which kept his mind young. He even played cards the day before he passed.
Tom was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; which he loved dearly.
Memorials are suggested to benefit Special Olympics. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
