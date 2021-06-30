Former Gillette resident Samuel L. Tutor, 79, of Barksdale township in Washburn, Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving wife and children.
He was born May 15, 1942, to Vernon and Jessie (Day) Tutor at his grandparent's home in Barksdale township.
In 1960, he graduated from Ondossagon High School. He served four years active duty as a pattern maker in the U.S. Navy stationed out of San Diego, California. He also sang in the Naval Bluejacket Choir.
After his discharge from the Navy, Sam worked in construction in Nevada and Colorado, returning home and attending machinist training at Ashland Vocational School with his first machinist job being at CG Bretting Manufacturing Co.
On Jan. 20, 1968, he married Kathryn "Katie" Daigle at Holy Family Catholic Church.
Sam worked at Twin Disk in Rockford, Illinois, until moving to Wyoming, where he worked at GE Machine Shop in Gillette until its closure in 1991. In June 1991, he moved back to Wisconsin and worked at Northcoast Manufacturing/Harwell Industries in Ashland, retiring at age 62.
Sam enjoyed dining out with Katie at the Breakwater Restaurant, listening to county music, riding his four-wheeler on his property, hunting, fishing, gardening and woodworking.
Sam is survived by his loving wife of 53½ years, Katie; five children, Scott (Jill) Tutor of Arizona, Duane (Laurie) Tutor of Washburn, Christine (Joe) See of Washburn, Denise (Terry) Smith of Gillette and Daniel (Ronda) Tutor of Sheridan; siblings, Delores Ashworth, Lucille Fandek, Nancy Wick and Arlene Brandis; grandchildren, Cole, Dylan, Gage, Jesse, Brittney, Brettrissa, Devon, Katie, Sam, Shantel, Rhianna, Dakota, Tiffany, Justin, Haley and Douglas; and great-grandchildren, Audrey, Layla, Fiona, Claira, Elizabeth, Daniel, Braydon, Lelia, Mavis and Saul.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eugene; infant children, Samuel Jr., Terry James and Mary Kathryn; and a grandson, Tyler.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Ashland Regional Hospice Services, 1913 Beaser Ave., Ashland, WI 54806 would be appreciated.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Bratley Funeral Home, 10 Bayfield St., Washburn, WI 54891.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhome.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.