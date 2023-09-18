Wilma Jean Giancola, 85, of Gillette, died peacefully, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.
Memorial services begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Dan Knust of High Plains Community Church officiating.
Wilma was born Sept. 10, 1938, in the charming town of Vallpraiso, Nebraska, and grew up surrounded by the beauty of the Nebraska plains.
Her humble beginnings instilled in her a deep appreciation for hard work, family values, and the simple joys of life.
Her journey led her to Lincoln, Nebraska, where she worked as a waitress at the Continental.
It was during this time that she met and married the love of her life, Orest David Giancola, in 1956. They had one daughter. Tragically, Orest lost his life in a plane crash off the coast of England while serving his country.
Despite this heartbreak, Mrs. Giancola remained resilient and dedicated herself to providing a loving and nurturing environment for her daughter. She was a source of strength and guidance, always there to lend an ear or offer a helping hand.
Mrs. Giancola was a gifted hairstylist and spent much of her career at Boardwalk Hair Design, where she skillfully cut hair and connected with her clients. She had a special talent for working with not only teenagers but also the elderly. After a remarkable career spanning over six decades, she retired in 2013.
In addition to her career Mrs. Giancola found joy in the simple pleasures of life. She had a green thumb and spent many hours cultivating in Gillette's community garden. Her culinary skills were renowned, and she had a gift for bringing people together, creating cherished memories that will forever be treasured.
Wilma is survived by her daughter, Laura Dahlman; four grandchildren; brother, Bob Walla; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at GilletteMemorialChapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
