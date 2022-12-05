Gerald E. Bunney, 83, of Aladdin, Wyoming, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Department of Veterans Hospital in Ft. Meade, South Dakota.
A funeral liturgy begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. Interment to follow at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.
Visitation is from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche and for one hour before services at the church.
Gerald was born May 31, 1939, the youngest of five children, born to John and Loretta Bunney in Spearfish, South Dakota.
He grew up on a ranch at Aladdin and attended Bunney Country School and then Belle Fourche South Dakota High School. This is where he met the love of his life, Pasty Tanner. They were married Sept. 24, 1957, and moved to the family ranch at Aladdin. Together they took over the ranch and started their life together. They were married 63 years.
Mr. Bunney was not only a hard-working rancher but also a family man that enjoyed playing the organ so everyone could sing Christmas carols. He not only taught the kids how to work hard but how to play hard, he was very competitive.
One of Mr. Bunney's great passions later in life was his dogs. He started training his very first Border Collie in 1996, and continued for many years. He had been in many different papers and/or magazines with him telling stories about his dogs. He would help anyone that asked for advice, training, or guidance on what to do when training. Mr. Bunney had to eventually hang up his hat to dog trials and training when Parkinson's disease took over.
Gerald will be greatly missed by his daughters, Deelynn Garman of Aladdin, and Tina Bunney of Castle Pines, Colorado; son, Mark Bunney of Gillette; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy; parents; brothers, Raymond, Robert, Kenneth and Eddie; daughters, Lorri Bunney and Julie Burkhart; and one grandson.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Kline Funeral Chapel, 838 State Street, Belle Fourche, SD 57717.
Condolences also may be expressed and the video tribute viewed at klinefuneralchapel.com or condolences attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
