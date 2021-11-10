Former Gillette resident Joyce Marie (Kost) Simons, 86, died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in the home of her caregiver daughter in Winnemucca, Nevada, from dementia/Alzheimer’s disease.
She was born April 23, 1935, to P. Lillian (Bekken) and Albert W. Kost in Faith, South Dakota. She attended grade schools in Guernsey, Belle Fourche and Sturgis, South Dakota, and graduated from Sturgis Brown High School in 1954.
On June 27, 1954, she married Wayne B. Simons in Sturgis.
She worked many years for the Campbell County School District in Gillette, some driving a school bus, some as custodian and eventually as head custodian. She loved interacting with all the children, especially when she helped with the lunchroom duties.
Mrs. Simons shared her interests of loving God, reading, sewing, bowling, golfing, camping, snowmobiling, fishing and hours of card games while eating popcorn with family and friends. She loved playing the piano, dancing and music of all sorts. She also was a Girl Scout co-leader and helped sew the matching outfits for the Campbell County High School Pep Club in her spare time. She loved the holidays complete with costumes and decorations.
The world lost one of the busiest, most compassionate people. She never forgot a birthday, sending lots of cards she had written in. She wanted people to know they were not alone, she cared and prayed for them. She always made time for family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne; infant sister, Gladys; and one granddaughter.
Mrs. Simons is survived by her siblings, Donald Kost of Sturgis, Ernie Kost of Canyon County, California, and Dory McGee of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; children, Sundae Orwick of Winnemucca, Nevada, Cindy Jolley of Auburn, California, and Sam A. Simons of Moorcroft; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
Per her request, there will be no funeral or memorial services. There is a headstone at the White Owl Cemetery, White Owl, South Dakota.
Donations to your favorite charity in their name is acceptable with our heartfelt thanks for thinking of them.
Sonoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
