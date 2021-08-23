James Oscar Bishop was born April 19, 1928, to William Oscar and Willia May (Arnett) Bishop at the Goings Hotel in Gillette.
Jim was raised on a ranch 15 miles south of Rozet, where he attended the Enterprise Country School through sixth grade. He moved to Gillette for secondary schooling. He excelled in all sports.
Upon graduating from Campbell County High School, Jim was granted a football scholarship to the University of Wyoming.
He left college after two years, married Betty Carol Ikard of Casper, and moved back to the ranch. Three children were born to this union, James Blair, Lindy Carol, and William Boyd.
In 1959, Jim won the Wyoming State Golf Tournament. He later went on to help develop the Gillette Country Club. He was active in Rotary Club and worked with Ralph Kintz to build the Rockpile Museum. He was ever a cowboy, handy with a horse and he understood cattle.
He left Gillette for a new home in Snowmass, Colorado, in 1976, after divorcing Betty. He married Bonnie Battin, who brought a daughter, Snowden Anne, and a son, Brenden Chamberlain, into his family.
Jim died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, of heart failure, in Scottsdale, Arizona.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Bonnie; children, Blair (Tami) Bishop, Lindy (Robert) Kenagy, Boyd (Bridget) Bishop, Snowden (Markus) Bishop, and Brenden (Seiko) Shower; as well as grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
