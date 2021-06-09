Former Gillette resident Brian C. Winn, 54, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Monument Health in Rapid City of unknown causes.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.
Funeral services begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 10 at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at a later date at the New Haven Cemetery in New Haven, Wyoming.
