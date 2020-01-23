Wayne Esquibel
Wayne Esquibel, 73, of Gillette died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at his home.
A celebration of life begins at 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at the family’s home, 9253 3B Highway 14-16.
He was born Oct. 30, 1946, to Delfido and Maxine (Turner) Esquibel in Colorado Springs. He grew up in the Laramie and Rock River area and graduated from Rock River High School.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served two tours in Vietnam from 1965 to 1969, achieving the rank of GM3. He received numerous medals, including National Defense, Vietnam Service with two Bronze Stars and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign.
He met the love of his life, Sheila Gentry, and they were married March 30, 1986, in Baker City, Oregon.
He was a member of the NRA, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and U.S. Bowling Conference and enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, three-card poker, cooking and barbecuing.
Mr. Esquibel is survived by his wife, Sheila, of Gillette; five sons; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and his hunting brothers.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and parents.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Wounded Warriors or the donor’s choice.
Memorials and condolences may be sent to Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
