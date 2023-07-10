Gregory B. Fleak, 62, of Gillette, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023, at home surrounded by his loved ones.
Funeral services begin at noon, July 13 at the Gillette Memorial Chapel in Gillette. Interment will follow at the Mount Pisgah Cemetery in the family plot. A reception will follow the service and a location will be announced by the family.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Greg was born May 27, 1961, in Riverton, Wyoming, to Thaine C. and Vi Fleak. Greg was the youngest child of six.
He spent his childhood growing up in Riverton playing many sports, football, basketball, track, baseball, and softball. As youngsters Greg and his sister Jody were constant companions often creating mischief and memories bringing laughter and joy to their family.
Greg moved to Gillette, taking a job as manager at the Village Inn where he met the love of his life, Bobbi. They went on to marry on Dec. 9, 1989, spending their honeymoon in Billings, Montana. From that day forward they celebrated every anniversary Christmas shopping in Billings.
Greg worked hard to support his family working in the oil and gas drilling industry as a driller for most of his life, spending many years working alongside his brothers-in-law and father-in-law making great memories.
Greg and Bobbi happily welcomed their first and only son in 1990, Anthony Fleak, followed by two beautiful girls, Kayla Schwartz in 1991, and Shantel Shanks in 1993.
The family spent their early childhood traveling and watching him playing his favorite summertime sport fast pitch softball, where he perfected the art of pitching, creating fear in the hearts of many who faced him at the plate.
When he wasn’t working, Greg loved spending time with his wife, kids, and grandkids. He was a great father always leading the fun, riding roller coasters, playing ball outside, and spending time at Keyhole. As their greatest fan he attended all his children’s activities and high school graduations.
Greg watched his son follow in his footsteps playing high school football. Along with his wife, daughters, mom, and sister, he was privileged to attend his son’s graduation from the University of Wyoming.
He watched as his girls fell in love and walked them down the aisle giving them away. Truth be told he made it clear to each of his new sons-in-laws that he loved them first and they would forever belong to him. Greg gained two wonderful sons-in-laws that he would claim as his own.
Greg and Bobbi celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on the long-awaited honeymoon trip in Cancun, Mexico, where he surprised his loving wife asking her to renew their vows!
Greg spent the final 11 years of his life in his absolute favorite role, Grandpa! He and Bobbi were blessed with four beautiful grandchildren, three girls, Kylie, Raelyn, and Adalynn and one grandson, Tyson. He was wrapped around each of their fingers.
Always the champion of fun, Grandpa, when not attending one of their activities could be found hanging out with his grandkids and loving their time, especially camping. Grandpa was the best wrestling buddy in the world, no one can ever feel that void. He will be missed.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
