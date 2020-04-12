Les W. Davis, 60, of Gillette passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.
Les was born Feb. 27, 1960, to Warren Davis and Kay Vetter in Pekin, Illinois. He grew up in Morton, Illinois, and moved to Gillette in the early 1980s.
He married his high school sweetheart, Brenda Ayers, on March 3, 2005. She was the love of his life and he let everyone know that!
Les was owner/operator of Dyna Might LLC. At the time of his death, he was employed by Enerflex Energy Service Inc. in Gillette.
Les loved his red boat, 1967 white Camaro, trucks, hot rods, his jobs working in the oil and gas field and most of all, he loved his vacations to Canada every year. He would spend his days in Canada fishing and running his boat all over the Lake of the Wood. He wasn’t much of a “putting around” the lake kind of guy, he loved his NEED FOR SPEED! Horsepower was his middle name, as most will tell you!
Les is survived by his wife, Brenda, of Gillette; mother, S. Kay Vetter of Morton, Illinois; in-laws, Tom (Fran) Arnold of Morton, Illinois; sisters, Lisa (Tom) Kaiser, Beth (Mike) Goeken, Breann (Tom) Neal and Barbie Davis; brother, Brad Weston; brothers-in-law, Tommy (Gina) Arnold and Ed (Betsy) Windsor; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Warren Davis, and stepmother, Barb Davis; grandparents, Leslie W. Davis and Kathryn Davis, and Charles K. Barr and Ardis Barr; and honorary family members, Ted and Lori Zahn of Gillette.
There will be a celebration of life in Gillette and also in Morton, Illinois, when our world returns to normal.
His final resting place will be spread over Regina Bay on Lake of the Wood in front of his family’s cabin. This is where he spent the favorite times of his life for 52 years.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
