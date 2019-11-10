It is with a heavy heart that we have to say goodbye to a longtime and beloved resident of Campbell County.
With her family at her side, Mildred Huravitch, 85, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, while residing in Mesa, Arizona.
Her friends in the community will be invited to join her family for a Celebration of Life next spring to honor the life we shared with her.
As a family, we are perplexed at how do you condense the big, full life mom had into a few paragraphs. So we ask the many of you who knew her to please remember your stories and memories of her to fill in the pages of her life that we didn’t have room for here.
Mildred was born Aug. 17, 1934, in Gillette to Howard and Margaret (Hamaker) Bundy. She was raised on their homestead in the Pleasant Dale Community, about 20 miles south on Highway 50, with three sisters and one brother.
She was born with a rare birthmark on her left eye, which showed up as a black eye. Everyone who would initially meet her would ask, “Oh dear, what happened to your eye?” And in good ol’ mom fashion, she would always have her standard comeback, “You think this is bad, you should see the other guy.”
She had a fun-loving nature and loved to joke around so she never let her birthmark become anything more than something to have fun with.
She attended Bundy rural school, which was named after her grandfather, Samuel L. Bundy. When she was 17 years old, she was named Job’s Daughters Honored Queen. She graduated from Campbell County High School in 1952 and went on to attend the University of Wyoming.
She met and fell in love with Gary Sylvester. They were married in 1953 and had three children, Rick, Howard and Tammy. Shortly after the birth of their daughter Tammy, she lost Gary to an automobile accident in 1961.
She met and married Vernon Huravitch in 1963 and after buying the family homestead from her parents, they moved back to the country. She enjoyed the country life and raised her family to enjoy the good feeling of being in the country.
She continued to work in town and had to commute the 40 miles round-trip, and with Wyoming winters it was not always an easy task. They sold the ranch in 1978 and moved closer to town where her commute became much easier.
She worked for the Department of Agriculture in Campbell County from 1955-1967. She then became the Deputy Assessor for Campbell County from 1968-1970.
She left the county position to become City Clerk and Treasurer for Gillette from 1970 until she retired in 2000. She loved her job with the city because Gillette was her home and she wanted the city to be the best it could be.
She took great pride and joy in her job and enjoyed being a part of all the projects the city of Gillette was doing to make the city become a wonderful place for people to raise a family.
She would take trips to New York and various other cities to sign bonds for Gillette so the city could improve its infrastructure. She always used to joke about getting writer’s cramp, but then the bond companies set up machines that could replicate her signature so as she signed one bond she could then sign several at one time.
Through her lifetime she was awarded various awards from various organizations, one of them being Member of the Year by the Wyoming Association of Municipal Clerks and Treasurers, and she also became the first certified City Clerk in Wyoming.
During the course of her career she served on many boards and committees locally, statewide, nationally and internationally, and because of her hard work and dedication she was recognized in the 1975-1976 edition of Who’s Who in American Women.
She always enjoyed helping and doing things for people, and at random times she would deliver to her friends or family in the community fresh, homemade baked goods, items out of her garden or sometimes it was just something extra that she felt like sharing.
You could guarantee whomever she chose to share with were getting the benefit of her “labor” of love. She also enjoyed volunteering her time to the Soup Kitchen, or out at Camplex helping with the various events.
After her retirement in 2000, she became a delivery driver for Meals on Wheels, which gave her great pleasure and a sense of accomplishment.
She was a member of the Savageton Homemakers Club and enjoyed helping the ladies, who were her longtime friends, with the various activities they were involved with around the community.
We could always be assured that if there was an event going on where people needed help we would generally find mom in the middle of it all.
Anyone who knew mom knew she loved life and was always after the “fun” side of things, from taking snowmobile trips to Yellowstone to four-wheeling and fishing trips in the Bighorns or down to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to watch the Balloon Festival.
She also enjoyed the cruises she took to Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico and to the St. Lawrence River in Canada. When she wasn’t on one of her adventures, you could generally find her working in her garden or her yard, which she loved dearly.
She enjoyed sharing her home with people and her house was always the “hotel” for when family or friends came to visit. Family meant everything to her and the happiest times she had was when all the family would get together.
She was a great cook and you knew if you were having a meal at her house you weren’t going to leave hungry, and if you did it was your own fault.
She suffered a stroke in 2013 and lost her ability to speak properly. She knew what she wanted to say but it took time for her words to come out. She tried so hard to not let it get the best of her but it really bothered her to not be able to do the one thing she loved most, to laugh and joke around with people.
We can only hope that now she has that freedom and can find her words, and we hope that maybe occasionally she will let us know what she wants us to hear.
Mildred is survived by her son, Rick (Charlotte) Sylvester of Mesa, Arizona; daughter, Tammy Brown of Gillette; five grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Margaret Bundy; sisters, CarolLee Sigrist, Imogene Hanson and Dorothy Smith; brother, Walter Bundy; son, Howard Sylvester; and husband, Vernon Huravitch.
In lieu of flowers or cards, we ask that you please donate, in memory of her, to one of the many organizations around Gillette and the community she loved and believed in.
We will always love you mom and miss your smiling face every day. You can rest now and know that all your hard work meant a whole lot to everyone who knew you.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
