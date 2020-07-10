Christine Sara Parravano Engel, 52, of Gillette passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, after an eight-month battle with cancer.
Christine was born Oct. 28, 1967, in San Francisco, California, to Elizabeth Ann (Moore) Parravano and Nicola Parravano.
She grew up in Dearborn, Michigan, and then attended college at Sonoma State University, where she graduated in 1991. She was then married to her “college sweetheart,” Scott Engel, on Aug. 8, 1992.
Christine taught preschool at Head Start in Miles City, Montana, for seven years. She also worked with Big Brothers, Big Sisters.
Christine moved to Gillette in September 2001. While living in Gillette, Christine taught at the Preschool Academy for several years before working in pastoral care at New Life Church in Gillette.
In addition, Christine was very involved in the community. She was a member of the Campbell County Library Board, she founded the ASPEN support group, volunteered for PTO at her children’s elementary schools, was on the Campbell County High School Booster Club and was a board member on the Council of Community Services.
All who knew Christine were touched by her authenticity, kindness, and generosity. Her faith in God was evident to all who met her.
Christine loved reading, kayaking and always enjoyed a chai latte and a slice of pizza.
Christine is survived by her husband, Scott; children, Emma, Adam and Anneke; sister, Amy (Shawn) Drummond; brother, Tim (Vania) Parravano; father, Nicola Parravano; parents-in-law, Bud and Kathy Engel; sister-in-law, Sharolyn (Jason) Borris; brother-in-law, Steve (Shannon) Engel; nieces, ElizabethAnn, Julianne, Molly and Camille; nephews, Rocco, Jack, Cole, Francisco, James and Andrew; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and hundreds of friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Parravano; and grandparents, Marion and James T. Moore, and Ernestina and Giuseppe Parravano.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
