Kenneth Ray Jones
Kenneth Ray Jones, 81, known as Ray to his friends and family, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at home with his wife close by after a 30-year battle with multiple sclerosis.
He was born June 29, 1938, in National City, California, to John Kenneth Jones and Orel A. (Wilson) Jones.
He graduated from National City High School in 1956, then entered a machinist apprenticeship program associated with the local community college.
He married Kathleen O’Grady and they had two children, Donna M. Meyer and Glen A. Jones.
He worked for Fluidgenics and Solar Turbines International before taking a break from machines to work with boats on the ocean around San Diego, California.
He married Karolyn Baldwin Fugitt in 1978, and together they moved to Gillette, where he worked for G.E. rebuilding wheel motors, then as a mechanic at Black Thunder mine before starting with Pacificorp at Wyodak Power Plant. He worked there until he was forced to accept disability and early retirement due to MS.
He enjoyed being on or in the ocean as well as hunting and fishing in the mountains, but mostly he enjoyed being home with friends and family their place in the country between Gillette and Rozet.
He was an active member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Gillette for many years, as well as a Master Mason. He was honored with his 50-year pin in 2017.
Ray is survived by his wife, Karolyn; sister, Nancy Bacon of Sanford, Michigan; brother, John Jones of Rozet; daughter, Donna Meyer of Gillette; step-daughter, Katherine Fugitt of West Bend, Washington; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by both parents; son, Glenn; and one grandson.
Celebration of Life begins at 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 5101 Tanner Drive in Gillette.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Council of Community Services or the Holy Trinity Building Fund.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.