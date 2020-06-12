Patricia C. ‘Pat’ Love
Patricia C. “Pat” Love, 66, of Gillette, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at home of cancer.
She was born April 4, 1954, in St. Louis, Missouri, to James and Dorothy A. (Fraiser) Billings. Her parents later divorced.
She grew up in Hastings, Nebraska, and later moved with her family to Gillette in 1969. She graduated from Campbell County High School in 1972.
While in high school, she worked at Decker’s Food Center, where she met the love of her life, Matthew L. Love. They were married Oct. 1, 1972. The couple had two children.
Mrs. Love then went to work at Gillette’s first Kwik Shop and was known as the “First Kwik Shop Girl.” Over the years, she worked various jobs in the community and later enjoyed life in retirement.
She is survived by her husband, Matthew L. Love Sr.; brother, Dan Billings of Fargo, North Dakota; sister, Susanna Lynde of Gillette; one aunt; one granddaughter of Watertown, Wisconsin; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Dorothy Rauscher; children, Matthew L. Love Jr. and Nicole Lea Love; and sister, Julie.
No services are planned per Pat’s wishes.
Memorials may be made in Mrs. Love’s name to benefit Hospice of Campbell County.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at
