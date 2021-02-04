Thomas Jeffrey Lien, of Centennial, Colorado, was born Aug. 28, 1941, in St. Paul, Minnesota to Elmer and Elsie (Ackerman) Lien. Growing up, he enjoyed many summers at the family lake house at Elk Lake with his parents and sister, Mary (Price). He graduated from St. Paul Central High School in 1959.
Thomas earned a degree in Geological Engineering from the University of Minnesota. It was also during this time that Thomas met another student and the love of his life, Mary Olive, while giving boat rides to guests at a party at the lake house. They were married three years later in San Diego, California, a marriage that lasted 54 years.
Thomas had a great passion for geology, mining and metallurgy throughout his life. He followed his chosen career path with precision and passion, working for Kennecott Copper, Kaiser Steel, Mountain States Research and Development, Amax Coal, Cyprus, RAG and Foundation Coal.
His career took him and his family to many locations, from tiny mining camps in the desert to corporate offices in Indianapolis and Denver. However, the bulk of his career and family-life was spent in the northeastern Wyoming town of Gillette.
In his career, Thomas took great pride in receiving the collaborative Sentinels of Safety Award in 1987 and 1989, becoming a Life Member for both the Rocky Mountain Coal Mining Institute and the Society of Mining Engineers of AIME, and receiving distinct recognition of the Howard N. Eavenson Award from the American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical and Petroleum Engineers.
Thomas also served as a past-president of Rocky Mountain Coal Institute (RMCMI), SME section president of AIME, and was known for his expertise in the design and implementation of the development of large surface mines using the truck/shovel method. In this work, he optimized productivity advancements and process management techniques.
As a manager and leader in his field, Thomas earned the reputation of directing teams with a high level of honesty, integrity and dignity. In his work-life, Thomas developed many lasting friendships, all of which he cherished the entirety of his life.
Although his position was demanding, requiring late hours and many days away from home, Thomas always found time to take yearly vacations with his family, normally in the form of road trips in the family Suburban.
As a young child, Thomas’ family visited many national parks, a tradition he passed along to his family traveling across the country. Another unique highlight for both Thomas and all four of his children, was the opportunity to work together directly in the summer student program at the mines. This was a fruitful experience for both Thomas and his children and afforded a unique opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of a career that he loved.
Thomas was a man of unwavering faith in God. He was an active member of the Episcopal church for the entirety of his life. Starting as an altar boy he later would serve as an acolyte, a lay reader and Eucharistic minister in his adulthood and retirement. The men’s group at St. Gabriel’s engendered special friendships for Thomas, and established a strong sense of community, faith, and solace in his retirement years.
Thomas consistently strived to live a life of doing the right thing, being honest, and making the best choices for his family and community.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Elsie (Ackerman) Lien; sister, Mary (Lien) Price and brother-in-law John Price.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Olive (Chambers); four children, Deirdre (Kurt Page), Siobhan, Maeve, and Jeffrey (Erin Dempsey); grandchildren, Liam, Gavin, Meredith, Oliver, and Dyson; niece and nephew Michelle Kuehn (Joel Kuehn) and Lee Price; cousins, Rose Marie Lien, Cindy Hartmann, and Alice Ann Glenn; and many cherished friends.
Funeral services take place at St. Gabriel the Archangel Episcopal Church in Cherry Hills Village on Thursday at 10 a.m.
Due to COVID-19 limitations, the services are private, but we will have a live stream for anyone who would like to join us “virtually.” The bulletin will be posted, and the live stream can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiOGjFGBiNK4gkrh5jouckg.
In lieu of flowers, please forward any donations to Rocky Mountain Coal Institutes’ Patrons Program or St. Gabriel the Archangel, Englewood, Colorado.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
