Lawrence Donald “LD” Gilbertz, 66, “Paniolo,” rode out of this life on a prized horse Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Gillette, after succumbing to an unexpected stay in the hospital. He was surrounded by his loving wife and family for many weeks in the Gillette hospital and at the time of his death.
Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 10, at Gillette Memorial Chapel. Private family burial takes place Tuesday, July 11, with a public memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. at Family Life Church. A gathering will follow at Prairie Sky Venue immediately after the service.
LD was born April 29, 1957, in Gillette to Lawrence “Larry” and Verna Ann (Howell) Gilbertz. He was the second oldest of four children (Kathie, Susan and Jay). LD developed his love of ranch life as a happy go-lucky kid growing up on the family ranch homesteaded by his grandfather, Jake Gilbertz.
He attended rural elementary schools known as Cactus and Savageton. He graduated from high school in Gillette in 1975. LD was a skilled wrestler and received a wrestling scholarship to Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota. Impatient to start adult life, he completed one semester before returning to Gillette.
Always a hard-working man, LD had lifelong careers in both ranching and the oil and gas industry. He worked at both simultaneously nearly all his life, but his real love was for ranching and the outdoors.
On April 1, 1977, LD married Jody Neugebauer and they moved to the “little house” at the Gilbertz Ranch. They had three children: Amy (1978), Lawrence “Chris” (1979) and Ty (1984). In the fall of 1979, LD and Jody started their own cow-calf operation when they moved to the homestead of his maternal grandparents, Donald and Myra Howell.
In 1996, LD married Marsha Mays of Midland, Texas. Marsha and her boys, Jacob and Daniel, moved to the ranch. In the oil fields, LD started as a pumper and eventually became a professional landman and Land Department Supervisor. Over the years, he worked for Powder River Pipeline, The Crude Company, City Services Oil and Gas, and Occidental “Oxy” Petroleum before spending many years with Exxon. Later, LD was a Certified Professional Landman with Lance Oil and Gas and then a Land Department Supervisor with Yates Petroleum, where he was involved in the permitting of new wells, negotiating surface use contracts, and testifying before the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.
After leaving Yates, LD started his own independent business — Paniolo Land Company, where he worked until his death. During most of his life, LD worked full-time in the oil field and then came home to his second full-time job as a rancher. For many years, he also fit in a third job as a trapper with more than 200 miles of trap lines. He served on numerous boards, including the United Way Board, Campbell County Chamber of Commerce Board, and the Campbell County Land Board, where he served two terms as chairman.
On August 27, 2010, LD married Rebecca Weber in Sonoma, California. Rebecca and LD were nearly inseparable until his death. They hunted elk together, traveled to Hawaii, New Orleans, San Antonio, the vineyards of California, and many places in between. LD attended Cheyenne Frontier Days for over 25 years and had season tickets directly behind the bucking chutes. You could often find them at the horse races, local rodeos, and team roping events.
Rebecca was a big part of the operation of the ranch, working side-by-side in the feeding, weaning, and being mauled by their long-horn cow herd. She also finally convinced LD to jump into the 21st century of bookkeeping – QuickBooks – to lighten her load of keeping the ranch accounting.
LD played as hard as he worked. He participated in many sport leagues including bowling, softball, and wallyball. He loved horses and roping, particularly with the Geer or Roush families. He was an avid hunter and for many years ran Beaver Creek Outfitters making lifelong friends in the process. He enjoyed history and watching crime shows.
LD is survived by his wife, Rebecca, who he always referred to as his “Bride;” daughter, Amy; sons, Lawrence “Chris” and Ty; grandsons, Saxton LeMarr and Brannon LeMarr; mother, Verna Ann Gilbertz; sisters, Katherine “Kathie” (Steve) Shandera and Susan (Ken Kuhn); brother, Jay (Elisabeth) Gilbertz; sister-in-law, Amy (D’Arcy) Howard; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Weber; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence “Larry” Gilbertz; and father-in-law, Richard Weber.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the 4H Council-Shooting Sports.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
