Michael “Mike” Lloyd Johnson, 74, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
Mike was born Sept. 6, 1948, in Kearney, Nebraska, to John and Cleo (Huffman) Johnson and was soon joined by a brother, Don Johnson.
While Mike was a toddler, his dad, John Johnson, drowned in a boating accident on Plum Creek Lake in Nebraska. Cleo moved the boys back to the homestead north of Hulett, Wyoming, known as “The Old Johnson Place.”
Cleo married Leonard Stoddard, and Mike was soon granted another brother, Steve, and a sister, Cindy. On the ranch, hard work and discipline were learned incredibly early, and these traits never faded. Anything worth doing was worth doing right the first time and everyone contributed to support the family.
Mike attended kindergarten in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and otherwise attended various schools in the local area and for many years this required walking a mile each way, no matter the weather. Mike graduated high school in Hulett, and attended college in Casper, Wyoming.
While in the Casper area, Mike operated heavy equipment at a uranium mine and later worked for the Wyoming Highway Department in the Hulett area.
In 1974, Mike became a proud member of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. In those years, while attending the law enforcement academy, Mike and his classmates slept in sheep sheds at the fairgrounds where having snow on his blanket was not unusual.
Mike married Linda Hoffman in 1975 and the couple settled in Gillette, where Mike continued his work with the Highway Patrol. Daughter, Jodi, was born to the union in 1977, and son, Jay, in 1981.
Mike married Sherry Walker in 1983, and the couple moved to Laramie, Wyoming, to accommodate a promotion to sergeant with the Highway Patrol. Mike was promoted to lieutenant in 1999, and led the State Trooper division based in Laramie, until he retired in 2004 with thirty proud years of service.
In 2004, Mike started a company where he specialized in various home construction projects. Mike quickly became known for exceptional workmanship and his word was his bond. Mike’s loyalty and eagerness to help resulted in many remarkable friendships and many believed there was nothing he could not fix.
Mike enjoyed chairing Saturday “bored” meetings consisting of local friends and coffee where many world problems neared solving. For many years, Mike also organized the Sunday morning breakfast gatherings consisting of large groups of friends.
Mike remained actively involved in his community through various organizations to include the Elks, Moose, Masons, Shriners, Knights of Pythias and York Rite Bodies.
Mike’s meticulous attention to detail made him a very talented woodworker and his handcrafted projects touched the lives of many. Mike thought the world of all his grandchildren and loved watching them grow.
Naturally, as a State Trooper, Mike enjoyed the open road and loved cross country trips with his pickup and camper. Mike enjoyed visiting historical sites along the way but, as a native to ranch life, mostly enjoyed the open road and looking at new country.
Mike is survived by his wife, Sherry; daughter, Jodi (Dave) Johnson-Smith, grandson, Devin and granddaughter, Jayden, son, Jay (Jami) Johnson, granddaughters, Adelyn and Linley; brother, Steve (Julie) Stoddard; sister, Cindy Bauman; and many nieces and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; uncle; and brother, Don.
At Mike’s request, a family graveside service will be held in Gillette, upon nice weather in spring 2023.
Memorial donations may be made in Michael’s name to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children at donate.lovetotherescue.org/give.
Visit montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
