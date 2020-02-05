Lisa Ruth McGarvin was born Jan. 30, 1959, in Worland and died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, with loved ones by her side after a short illness.
Memorial services begin at 1 p.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Paul Baughman officiating.
Her love for her family, friends and animals touched many during her 61 years. She worked as a paralegal at Daly & Sorenson at the time of her death.
She was a grandmother, mother, stepmother, sister, daughter and a dear friend to many.
In 2012, she moved back to Gillette to be close to her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a very proud mother of three adult children with Robert Mills.
She shared the last seven years with the love of her life, Danny Hoekstra, and was a stepmother to Shalayna and Chelsea.
Lisa is survived by her three adult children and five grandchildren, Tara (Shannon) Twomey and Kayleb (18), Ashlee (Joe) Fischer and Clara (7), Carson (5), and Cadee (2), Hunter (Alli) Mills and Arlo (2); her dad, Larry McGarvin; and siblings Jeff (Kathy) McGarvin, Lucinda McGarvin, Melissa (Bill) O’Melia and Jillian (John) Balow.
She was greeted in heaven by her mom, Susan McGarvin; nephew, Drennen O’Melia; and many, many four-legged pets that she rescued and adopted.
Memorials may be made in Lisa’s name to benefit the Fur Kids Foundation or Drennen’s Dreams Foundation.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
