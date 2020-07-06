Clyde Crabtree
Clyde Crabtree, 84, of Gillette died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, of natural causes at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
He was born Feb. 1, 1936, to Hamie and Leatha (Adams) Crabtree in Wayne County, West Virginia.
He moved to Gillette last summer from Sheridan. He lived with his daughter, Deborah Monger, and was spoiled by her. Everyone would tell him she spoils him, and he would say, “Yes, yes she does. She takes great care of me.”
He loved being around his family, fishing and being with his dogs, Nina and Bella. He loved watching WWE wrestling — so much so that he would have it recorded on a DVR so he could watch them over and over again.
He was preceded in death by his parents; children, Clyde Samuel Crabtree II and Leatha Rowena Crabtree; and his soulmate, Marvetta “Jean” Crabtree.
Mr. Crabtree is survived by his seven children, Deborah Jean Monger of Gillette, Ronald E. Crabtree of Billings, Montana, Steven D. Crabtree of Sheridan, Selina Hope Crabtree of Casper, Shawn J. Crabtree of Sheridan and Jeffery Crabtree and Deborah Kay Crabtree, both of Ohio; and many grandkids and great-grandkids who loved him dearly.
Per his wishes, there will be no service.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
