Doris Marilyn Marconie, 89, of Gillette, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at her home.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 23 at G4 Church with Pastor Regan Pickrel officiating. Burial to follow in Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church.
Doris, known to her friends and family as Dee, was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She grew up there and was raised by Roy and Helen Bartelt.
She graduated high school in Mora, Minnesota. After high school she married, from this union came four children. The couple later divorced.
While in Minneapolis, she worked as a bookkeeper for the Grain exchange. In 1972, Ms. Marconie moved with her kids, two dogs and a cat to Rapid City, South Dakota, arriving the night of the historic flood. They moved into a home up on E. St. Charles and were safe from its devastation.
Ms. Marconie also resided in Belle Fourche for a time where she babysat for many in the community. Later she moved to Tucson, Arizona, where she worked as a caretaker for the elderly. In 2002, she moved to Gillette to be near her family. Here she worked at the Emergency Closet and Rockpile Museum.
Ms. Marconie had an artistic flare and displayed her talents decorating cakes and oil painting. She also played clarinet. What brought her the most joy was her Wednesday prayer group and lunches she hosted at her apartments in both Tucson and Gillette.
Dee is survived by her children: Rosie Herbert, Lori Marconie and Tony Marconie; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Jetland; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; biological parents, Albert and Alice Erickson; sister, Shirley Peterson; and son, Steven Marconie.
Condolences may be sent in Dee's name to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St. Gillette, WY 82716 or via the internet at GilletteMemorialChapel.com.
Condolences may also be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.