Iverdean Fall
Iverdean Fall, 87, of Newcastle died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital, Rapid City, South Dakota.
Memorial services for Ms. Fall begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Meridian Mortuary in Newcastle with the Rev. Bill Haley officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Newcastle.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Meridian Mortuary, 111 S. Railroad Ave, Newcastle, WY 82701.
Condolences also may be expressed at meridianmortuary.com or attached to this notice at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.