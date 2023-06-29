Marjorie Louella Rainwater, 96, of Gillette, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Friday, June 30 at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Corey Young officiating; burial to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, June 29 at Walker Funeral Home.
