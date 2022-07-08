Michael Francis Hauck joined his recently departed wife, Dorothy, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. He passed peacefully at his home surrounded by family.
A visitation and rosary vigil will be conducted for Mike at Gillette Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, July 12 from 4-6 p.m.
A mass of Christian burial begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 13 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, with graveside committal at Mount Pisgah to follow immediately.
Mike was born March 26, 1937, in Bismark, North Dakota, the only child of Michael and Frances Hauck. His father passed just two months shy of his birth and his mother and grandparents raised him.
Mike married Dorothy Tibor on June 10, 1958, the two had just celebrated 64 years of marriage. God blessed them with five children, Tammy (Jim) Eadus, Joe (Wendy) Hauck, Debbie (Rikk) Flohr, Julie (Ryan) Gutknecht, and Mary (Mark) Fogle.
Mike was a graduate of the University of North Dakota. The family moved to Stanton, North Dakota, where he taught math, and science, coached, and became superintendent.
In 1976, he moved his family to Gillette to work at Cordero Coal Mine until his retirement. Mike was proud of his work there. As the Safety Manager, he and the mine won Sentinels of Safety three consecutive years.
He loved his God, his family, and his friends with his whole heart. He was a talented woodworker, athlete, and tinkerer. He absolutely loved creating pieces for his family, the latest being puzzle benches for his great-grandchildren.
Mike was grandfather to 19 grandchildren and currently 27 great-grandchildren with three more coming this next year! From Mike and Dorothy’s love came many. As a grandfather, he attended any and as many events as he could and did not hesitate to brag about each child, grandchild, and great-grandchild.
He was met in heaven by his wife, Dorothy, his infant child, daughter, Julie, son-in-law, Ryan, his loving mother, father and many loved relatives.
We were blessed to call him father, grandpa, friend, and hero. We thank him for teaching us faith in God and love of family go hand in hand. May God bless and keep you until we meet again. We will love and miss you so very much. Until we meet again.
Condolences may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
