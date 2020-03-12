James Lawrence Bennett, 86, of Gillette passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Close to Home Hospice in Gillette.
Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Gordon Harper officiating. Military Honors provided by American Legion Post #42 Drill Team.
He was born Sept. 9, 1933, to Samuel Timothy Bennett and Mabel Maureen Cutter in Castana, Iowa.
He was raised in the Blackfoot Valley on a small ranch by Dorthey and Frank Tice.
He worked on various ranches as a youth and later worked in the timber industry for four and a half years. He then went to work for the state of Montana for 35 years, first as a guard at the Montana State Prison and then as an adult probation officer. He retired Jan. 1, 1994.
James married Jenny LaVonne Hollibaugh on Jan. 21, 1956, in Missoula, Montana. They had four children, Jamie Lee, Ann Michelle, Penny Louise and Gordon Dean.
James is survived by his daughters, Ann (Bob) Labbé and Penny Fischer (John); daughter-in-law, Mauri Bennett; grandchildren, Shane (Lisa) Almond, Jenny (Ivan) Wilson, Bobby Labbé, Scott (Denver) Fischer and Miranda (Ron) Eddy; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years; sons, Jamie and Gordon Bennett; and a grandson, Brandon Fischer.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
