Steven Stensland, 59, of Gillette, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.
Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Family Life Church with Pastor Gordon Harper officiating. Interment will be in Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Steven Glenn Stensland was born on Jan. 9, 1963, in Enid, Oklahoma, the son of Daniel and Margie Ann (Lloyd) Stensland. As a young boy he grew up in California and Kalispell, Montana, where he spent most of his youth. In the early eighties he relocated to Gillette with his family and attended Campbell County High School.
Upon the completion of his schooling, he married his high school sweetheart of almost 41 years, Twila Hochhalter and had their only child, Michael Barry Stensland. Steve and his family moved to Vallejo, California, for seven years, where he worked in the refinery. Steve always considered Gillette his home. He moved his family back to Gillette in 1989 when the couple bought their own business.
Steve has been a proud and successful business owner and entrepreneur for the past 33 years. It was his great pride to be involved in his businesses and his employees firsthand. He will be remembered for his generosity to his family and being their provider. Steve was known to help many, even a stranger.
He was a handy man and could fix about anything. His passion was to be outdoors and to work on and drive his cars. He loved his yard work and all of his trees. His hobbies were four-wheeling, skiing and long walks.
Steve was a kind and generous man, always putting his family first. There wasn't anything he wouldn't do for his wife and son; he loved and adored them always. Steve loved spending time with his family and will be sadly missed by everyone.
Steve is survived by his wife of almost 41 years, Twila; son, Michael Barry; his sisters-in-law, Brenda, Sandy and LeAnn; brothers-in-law, Ron, Doug and Roger, all of Gillette; father, Daniel; three brothers, John, Gary and Danny, all of Kalispell; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marty; brothers-in-law, Tom and Dale; and mother and father-in-law, Art and Violet.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
