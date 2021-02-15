Clyde William Moore Jr., just a day shy of his 53rd birthday, left us much too soon to be in the loving arms of Jesus. He passed in the early morning of Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, from complications of a pulmonary embolism.
All family and friends are welcome to attend the service at Family Life Church at 4 p.m. Friday. Following the service, there will be a gathering to celebrate Will (Clyde) at Bell Nob Golf Course.
As a tribute, we encourage everyone to wear your Pittsburgh Steelers memorabilia or black and gold, your favorite band T-shirt or formal attire.
At a later date, we hope to honor both Will and his mother, Joyce, who passed away the prior March, by doing a graveside service and celebration of life March 27.
Will was born Feb. 12th, 1968, to his loving parents, Joyce and Butch Moore, in Adrian, Michigan. In 1978 at age 10, he moved to Gillette with his brother, Douglas M. Moore, and mother to start a new adventure in a western coal mining town.
After graduating from Campbell County High School in 1986, he played one year of football at Black Hills State University.
He then moved to Steamboat Springs, Colorado, along with a group of friends who became the first snowboard employees to work at the Steamboat Springs Ski Resort. After his adventurous years working at the resort, he moved to Cheyenne, where he obtained his associate degree in Fire Science Technology at LCCC.
Shortly after, he married Connie Lownds in 1994 and moved to Evanston, where he started his first job in oil and gas.
He became a loving father in 1997 to Elijah W. Moore and to Chloe B. Moore in 1999. They returned to Gillette in 2003, where he continued his career in the safety and oil and gas industries.
Will was very passionate about his hobbies and was known for sharing his knowledge with the next generations. Will was involved with his children’s schooling and volunteered his time at Heritage Christian School.
He was dedicated in every sport and activity his children participated in and was known for his passionate coaching style (maybe a little too passionate).
Faith was an important aspect of his life, and he combined his love of both faith and music by playing guitar in the Praise and Worship band at Family Life Church, Joshua band with his brother and was lead guitar in his band Aggressive Benevolence. His love for music was shared and evolved with many of his family members, specifically with his son, brother and father.
He was a longtime loyal fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and even had the privilege of witnessing them becoming the Super Bowl 43 champions. He enjoyed being the “comish” of his fantasy football league.
Above all, Will was known for being a loving and proud father. His infectious smile and laugh, storytelling, quick wit, intelligence, purposefulness and so much more will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and his mother, Joyce (Steve).
Will is survived by his children, Elijah and Chloe; brother, Douglas (Wanda); sisters, Jahneka, Melissa, Mandy (Corey) and Sandy; father, Butch; one grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to his unexpected passing, donations would be extremely appreciated by his family. You can donate to a GoFundMe account on Douglas-Wanda Moore’s Facebook page, to @Wanda-Moore-10 on Venmo or send a check to Douglas Moore at 26 Independence Drive, Gillette, WY 82716.
There also will be a chance to donate at the funeral service.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
